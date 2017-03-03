Phillip Fulmer to speak at Catholic Charities’ 32nd annual fundraiser dinner

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former University of Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer is the guest speaker at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee’ 32nd annual fundraiser dinner next week.

“An Emerald O’ccasion” is scheduled for March 9 at the Knoxville Marriott. The evening will also include the presentation of the sixth annual Creating Hope award to an individual or person for their service to Catholic Charities.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Kristin Farley and former sports director Jim Wogan, now communications director for the Diocese of Knoxville, are emcees of the event.

The cost is $125 per plate and all proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of East Tennessee and their mission to provide services for the poor and vulnerable.

