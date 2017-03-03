Patrons to meet to discuss future of Knoxville’s Back Door Tavern

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff
(Back Door Tavern)
(Back Door Tavern)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans of Back Door Tavern may get a reprieve as the popular West Knoxville dive bar may not close after all.

The bar posted on its Facebook page Friday that a patron’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon to discuss how to keep the bar open. They will also be accepting investments that will be applied the continuation of BDT.

The Facebook page says after the meeting, the bar will reopen and continue to operate seven days a week, but business hours may vary.

Previous story: Knoxville’s Back Door Tavern closes

