Oak Ridge ‘Divas for a Cure’ raises money for cancer research

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Cancer is a tough subject for a lot of families because it impacts so many people. That’s where Divas for a Cure comes in, providing pampering and a fun time to raise money for cancer research.

All proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society. The event includes a lunch buffet, mimosa bar, fashion show, and pampering including nails, hair, makeup, henna, minifacials and massages. There will also be live music and a fashion show featuring area merchants.

The event is Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. Tickets are $30.

