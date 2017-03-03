Knoxville man convicted of raping 9-year-old

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A West Knoxville man was convicted Friday of raping a nine-year-old and ordered into immediate custody.

Jonathan Mitchell Cooper, 31, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Prosecutors with the Knox County District Attorney’s office said starting in 2013, Cooper began molesting a nine-year-old at their home in West Knoxville.

There were around a dozen assaults over the next two years, according to prosecutors, until finally the victim told the mother what was happening. The victim was sent to ChildHelp to be interviewed where the child detailed the assaults.

Rape of a child carries a punishment of 25 to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for April 13.