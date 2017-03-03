Knoxville gang member sentenced for trying to kill driver in carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man prosecutors say is a member of the Crips street gang was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for trying to kill a driver during a carjacking.

Demetris Ross Grimes, 27, was convicted in June of 18 counts including attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted carjacking, attempted especially aggravated robbery and assault.

During the three-day trial. assistant district attorneys explained that on March 8, 2014, Grimes and a co-defendant pulled into BJ’s Market on Magnolia Avenue while the victim was finishing pumping gas. The victim was about to leave when Grimes put a .45 caliber handgun to his head and demanded his car keys.

Grimes pulled the trigger, prosecutors said, but the gun didn’t fire. The victim took off toward the market and Grimes racked his gun and fired it several times, hitting the victim twice. Another patron was also hit by gunfire. One victim was in the hospital for a month.

Grimes has six prior felony convictions for cocaine and firearms charges. The sentence will run consecutively to a nine-year sentence in a previous case.