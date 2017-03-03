Knox County suspected robber nabbed by citizens

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said a suspect in multiple robberies that occurred in the city of Knoxville and Knox County overnight was caught thanks to the help of a few citizens.

Knoxville Police Department said at around 9:07 a.m. Friday a woman in a gray Ford Ranger truck pulled up to a Hardee’s drive-through at 3946 Asheville Highway. The woman tried to rob the restaurant through the drive-through window, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Michael Gibson said he was buying food at Hardee’s. He said he followed the truck to a Mapco Gas Station located at 5412 Asheville Highway, blocked the truck with his vehicle and called the police.

Shortly afterward, Gibson said the woman came running out of the gas station followed by the gas station manager. He said the manager was able to hold the woman captive until police arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody and the truck was impounded, according to police. Officers said the woman was questioned by Knoxville Police Department investigators and was determined to also be a suspect in multiple other robberies that occurred in the city and county overnight.

