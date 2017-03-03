Knox County Schools considers dress code change

Related Coverage Forum held for Knox County students upset with dress code policy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The dress code at Knox County Schools could be changing with a student spearheading the move. It’s not a done deal, but the grassroots movement has enough traction to clear a first hurdle at the school board.

Currently middle and high schoolers’ skirts, dresses and shorts must reach fingertip length. The proposed change would set the minimum length at mid-thigh. Farragut 10th grader Hollie Sikes spoke about the issues at a dress code forum last August.

“It’s generally just a very extreme guideline in general, I feel like,” she said.

School board members took another look this week at the dress code guidelines.

“It’s a good thing to go back and revisit and make sure we have it right,” said Knox County School Board Chair Patti Bounds.

“I don’t really disagree with it, I just wish they would make clothing to not be so short. I mean, they don’t offer a lot of things,” said mom Jamey Freeman.

While the decision hasn’t been made, school board members hope to hear from principals and teachers.

“They’re the ones on the front lines. They’re the ones having to gauge whether a student is dressed appropriately or inappropriately,” added Bounds.

Knox County parents think it’s wonderful a student was able to speak and be heard.

“Any student can speak their opinion and I think sometimes, they should listen more because a girl should have a right to choose, to a point, what she does and doesn’t wear,” added Freeman.

Bounds says bottom line, a student’s voice matters.

“That’s a component of educating them is to train them for leadership and to train them to be proactive and to be engaged,” said Bounds.

Students also wanted to see equal treatment and enforcement for boys and girls on policies, as well as teachers adhering to the same dress code policies. School board members say they’ll need to work on it.

The school board’s next work session is scheduled for April 3 with its next regular session April 5. Hollie’s mom, Kellie Sikes, who says she’s extremely proud of her and this has been such a great experience.