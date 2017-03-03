Kentucky man missing more than 2 weeks found alive in woods

Related Coverage Police search for missing man in Knox County, Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police say a man who left his home more than two weeks ago in Knox County, Kentucky, was found alive Friday in the woods.

Douglas Middleton, 23, left his home in Artemus on February 15. His guardian said he has a known disability and had never left home alone before. The guardian also said he had not been taking his medication.

Kentucky State Police received a call around 2 p.m. Friday that Middleton had been found alive in the woods off Noeville Hollow, which is off U.S. 25E in Barbourville. A homeowner had been searching the woods and found him.

Knox County deputies and other rescue teams were able to get him out of the woods and say he was alert and responsive. He was flown to UT Medical Center for treatment.