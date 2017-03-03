Johnson City man accused of pulling weapon on troopers faces charges

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Richard Jenny (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Richard Jenny (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Johnson City man accused of pulling a weapon on two troopers in January now faces charges in connection to the officer-involved shooting incident.

The TBI began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident that happened along Interstate 26 in Kingsport.

According to a release, the investigation revealed that two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding in the westbound lanes.

Shortly after the stop was made, authorities said Richard Jenny, who was a passenger in the car, pulled a weapon on the troopers.

The 39-year-old man was then injured when the troopers fired shots, striking him. Jenny was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jenny was arrested on Friday afternoon and was booked into the Sullivan County jail on a $75,000 bond.

