Jajuan Latham remembered with balloon release

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A balloon release was held Friday to honor a Knoxville child.

Jajuan Latham, 12, was shot in the head while sitting in the back of his father’s parked car in Mechanicsville on April 16 during what police say was a gang-related shooting at Danny Mayfield Park. Knoxville police are still working tirelessly to find out who’s responsible.

The balloon release was held at Bearden Middle School on what would have been Latham’s 13th birthday.

Related: Case for person of interest Jajuan Latham shooting death bound to grand jury

Latham was a student at Bearden. The school describes Jajuan as compassionate, caring, fun and someone who has made an impact on the students.