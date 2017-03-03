It’s nap time for New Mexico students who use ‘sleep pods’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Taking a power nap has never been easier for some high school students in New Mexico.

“Sleep pods” have been installed at a few high schools in the Las Cruces area. KRQE reports that the pods let students lie on a recliner while listening to music as colorful lights shine inside.

Linda Summers is an associate professor at New Mexico State University. She wrote a federal grant that awarded the college $128,000 and the university donated the pods to the high schools. At the time, the pods cost $14,000.

Summers tells KVIA that they’ve found agitated adolescents responded well to the sleep pods. She says they could be having an argument with someone, go into the pod for 20 minutes and be able to return to class.