WATCH: Tennessee girl asks boy with Down syndrome to dance

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – It didn’t take 11-year-old AddiGrace very long to decide who she was going to invite to her school’s Sadie Hawkins dance.

The West Middle School student wanted to surprise Jaydon, a classmate with Down syndrome, and ask if he would be her date.

But for AddiGrace, the move was very personal. Her little 2-year-old brother Jaxx also has Down syndrome, so she holds the genetic disorder close to her heart.

The 11-year-old also tries to spread the word and awareness about using the “R” word, which is considered derogatory and offensive to those with intellectual disabilities.

Watch the sweet moment above, which was provided to WKRN by AddiGrace’s mother, Windi Jones.

AddiGrace and Jaydon (Courtesy: Windi Jones)