Pastors speak on life of young nurse murdered in Nashville

Related Coverage Police search for killer after woman stabbed inside Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The news of Tiffany Ferguson’s murder traveled quickly through her small, close community in southern Tennessee.

Friends described her as a bright light, and they can’t believe she is gone.

Ferguson was an active member at First Baptist Church in Loretto, Tennessee, and she was close with her pastors.

“She had a sweet spirit and a giving heart. She loved people and she loved life,” said Minister Clayton Wilbanks, who has known Ferguson since she was 10 years old.

He shared pictures from Ferguson’s mission trip to Guatemala to help children.

“She was always full of life,” said Wilbanks.

Police are looking for the suspect who brutally stabbed Ferguson to death inside her Wedgewood Park area apartment Tuesday.

Ferguson’s roommate found her around 6 a.m. after hearing her scream.

Related: Police search for killer after woman stabbed inside Nashville condo

Police have surveillance video from the area showing a suspect trying to get into cars parked close to where Ferguson was murdered.

Senior Pastor Sammy Wallace said members of the congregation cancelled their weekly bible study and instead will gather in prayer for justice for Tiffany and her family Wednesday evening.

“I am going to tell you, I don’t know that I have ever had anything that affected me personally any more than this. That someone goes in, and for so little monetary value, takes the live of someone else,” said Wallace.

The pastors were in Nashville with Ferguson’s family after they learned she was murdered, and her family traveled back to Nashville Wednesday to clean out her apartment.

News 2 reached out to Saint Thomas West Hospital where Ferguson worked as a nurse. President and CEO Karen Spring said, “Our nurses, staff, and physicians mourn deeply the loss of Tiffany Ferguson. She was a rising star in nursing having been selected to participate in our nursing residency program just after graduating college. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tiffany’s family, co-workers and friends.”