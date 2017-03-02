Oliver Springs student teacher accused of soliciting student for sex

OLIVER SPRINGS (WATE) – A student teacher is accused of having inappropriate behavior with a student.

Travis Lee Tucker was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor. According to court records, Tucker is accused of using electronic communication to invite a girl that was 17-year-old at the time to engage in behavior that if completed would have resulted in a statutory rape offense.

The communication occurred between March 28 and April 4, 2016, according to court records. Tucker was a student teacher at Oliver Springs High School during the time of the offense.

No other information is available at this time.