No low-scoring Knox County restaurants

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was a good week for Knox County restaurants. No eating places tallied any critical violations that could drive a score down.

Top Scores of the Week:

Litton’s Market & Restaurant, 2803 Essary Road – Grade: 100

Rexas Roadhouse, 120 Morrell Road – Grade: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, West Town Mall – Grade: 100

Sbarro’s, West Town Mall – Grade: 100

Zaxby’s, 6913 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Buddy’s BBQ, 8401 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

McDonald’s, 7030 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

The Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, 418 S. Gay Street – Grade: 100

Lakeside Tavern, 10911 Concord Park Drive – Grade: 99

K Brew, 800 Market Street – Grade: 99

hardee’s, 7762 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99

Wendy’s, 331 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 99

Restaurants are inspected every six months. Inspections are unannounced.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]