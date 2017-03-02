No low-scoring Knox County restaurants

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was a good week for Knox County restaurants. No eating places tallied any critical violations that could drive a score down.
Top Scores of the Week:
- Litton’s Market & Restaurant, 2803 Essary Road – Grade: 100
- Rexas Roadhouse, 120 Morrell Road – Grade: 100
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, West Town Mall – Grade: 100
- Sbarro’s, West Town Mall – Grade: 100
- Zaxby’s, 6913 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
- Buddy’s BBQ, 8401 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
- McDonald’s, 7030 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
- The Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, 418 S. Gay Street – Grade: 100
- Lakeside Tavern, 10911 Concord Park Drive – Grade: 99
- K Brew, 800 Market Street – Grade: 99
- hardee’s, 7762 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99
- Wendy’s, 331 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 99
Restaurants are inspected every six months. Inspections are unannounced.
More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]