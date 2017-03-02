No low-scoring Knox County restaurants

Food For Thought

bo-williams By Published: Updated:
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was a good week for Knox County restaurants. No eating places tallied any critical violations that could drive a score down.

Top Scores of the Week:

  • Litton’s Market & Restaurant, 2803 Essary Road – Grade: 100
  • Rexas Roadhouse, 120 Morrell Road – Grade: 100
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, West Town Mall – Grade: 100
  • Sbarro’s, West Town Mall – Grade: 100
  • Zaxby’s, 6913 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
  • Buddy’s BBQ, 8401 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
  • McDonald’s, 7030 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
  • The Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, 418 S. Gay Street – Grade: 100
  • Lakeside Tavern, 10911 Concord Park Drive – Grade: 99
  • K Brew, 800 Market Street – Grade: 99
  • hardee’s, 7762 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99
  • Wendy’s, 331 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 99

Restaurants are inspected every six months. Inspections are unannounced.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

