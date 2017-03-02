Need a summer job? Smokies Baseball Park is hiring

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) -The Tennessee Smokies are hosting their annual job fair at Smokies Stadium on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The job fair will have 22 different categories of part-time, seasonal positions available within the Smokies organization. Jobs include audio technician, camera operator, replay operator, tech director, game day host, mascot, rally crew, ticket seller, ticket taker/group area attendant, stadium hawker, stadium vendor, concession stand manager, concession stand worker, game day porter, grounds crew, kids zone operator, stadium cleaning, picnic attendant, pocket schedule delivery driver, retail store associate, suite server, and usher.

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Brewery is in search of servers, bartenders, hosts, and cooks.

The Smokies will host another job fair on Friday, March 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information visit the Tennessee Smokies website.