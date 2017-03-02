Lady Vols fall to Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

GREENVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols fall in their SEC Tournament opener to Alabama 72-64.

Tennessee lead by as much as 10 points in the third quarter, but a late rally from the Crimson Tide was what cost the Lady Vols the game. With the loss in the second round, the Lady Vols are finished in the tournament.

Lady Vols lose to Alabama for third straight time. 72-64 is the final. Tennessee will wait until March 13th to find out their NCAA seeding. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) March 2, 2017

It was an uneven first quarter for Tennessee. The Lady Vols hit two of their final nine shots. Alabama lead 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Finishing the half at 29-22, it was better second quarter for Tennessee. The Lady Vols outscored Alabama 15-7 in the frame.

However, in the third quarter the Lady Vols wilted. The Lady Vols hit just 21 percent in the third quarter as they were outscored 21-10. Alabama lead 56-51 going into the final ten minutes of the game.

Lady Vols wilted in the third quarter, and Alabama hit a bunch of open threes in the second half. Gonna be a long wait till Selection Night. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) March 2, 2017

Lady Vols have gone ice cold, missing ten of their last eleven shots. Bama on a 16-2 run over the last seven minutes. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) March 2, 2017

The Lady Vols fell even harder in the fourth quarter, securing their third straight loss to Alabama.