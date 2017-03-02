Lady Vols fall to Alabama in SEC Tournament opener

GREENVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols fall in their SEC Tournament opener to Alabama 72-64.
Tennessee lead by as much as 10 points in the third quarter, but a late rally from the Crimson Tide was what cost the Lady Vols the game. With the loss in the second round, the Lady Vols are finished in the tournament.
It was an uneven first quarter for Tennessee. The Lady Vols hit two of their final nine shots. Alabama lead 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Finishing the half at 29-22, it was better second quarter for Tennessee. The Lady Vols outscored Alabama 15-7 in the frame.
However, in the third quarter the Lady Vols wilted. The Lady Vols hit just 21 percent in the third quarter as they were outscored 21-10. Alabama lead 56-51 going into the final ten minutes of the game.
The Lady Vols fell even harder in the fourth quarter, securing their third straight loss to Alabama.