Knoxville senior center hosts annual pancake breakfast

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The tables are set for the O’Connor Senior Center’s annual pancake breakfast.

Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. members of the WATE 6 On Your Side staff, as well as other members of the community, will be flipping pancakes to help raise money for the senior center. The cost for the breakfast is $5 . All ages are welcome.

The breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage and a beverage. Gluten-free pancakes will also be provided.

“We’ve got flowers on the table, the grills have been tested and so we have vendors from the community that provide services for seniors, we have a craft fair, O’Conner band will be in concert,” said Sue Masingill with the O’Connor Senior Center.

This year Masingill said the breakfast will include a performance by Sydni Stinett, a student at Karns High School and the Circle of Friends bluegrass group.

“The money stays at the O’Conner Center,” said Masingill. “Two years ago we used the money to build an internet cafe and it’s been a tremendous success, so money that we raise this year will go in to the Internet Cafe to expand the services that we provide.”

Masingill said pancakes will be available for those taking them to go. She said they will also deliver pancakes within a five-mile radius.

The O’Connor Senior Center is located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. For more information call (865) 523-1135.