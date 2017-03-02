Knoxville public arts committee selects 2 new downtown installments

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
art

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The city of Knoxville is getting two new downtown art projects. The two new installments will be on 11th Street and on Gay Street.

A Baltimore-based team of artists have developed a plan to pay tribute to the “craft revival movement” that took place throughout Knoxville and the Appalachia area from the 1890s through 1945. They have a design that will go on a set of stairs south of Cumberland Avenue at 11th Street.

The other project selected will be heading to Gay Street. An artist is designing a weather-resistant metal piece that will hang above the pedestrian walkway that connects South Gay Street with the State Street Garage. It will be titled “The Rhythm of Knoxville” and is meant to celebrate the people of Knoxville, showing a couple walking to a picnic, a woman swimming, a man playing guitar and another woman dancing.

 

