Kenny Rogers postpones Knoxville concert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kenny Rogers is postponing his concert on Friday, March 3 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The concert will be moved to Thursday, April 6. The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum said all tickets purchased for the March 3 performance will be honored for the new date. No exchange is needed.

Refunds will be issued to ticket holders upon request via phone at 865-215-8999 or in-person at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Refunds will be available for a one-week period ending at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Tickets for the April 6 performance are available for purchase at knoxvillecoliseum.com.