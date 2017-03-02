Gatlinburg lost $19 million in revenue in month after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg says it lost nearly $19 million in revenue due to the wildfires late last year, compared with data from the same time period the previous year.

Businesses in the city were closed for a total of 11 days, having a big impact on how much money was brought in. Some businesses took even longer to reopen.

Data provided by the city of Gatlinburg shows gross revenue from the city’s hotels and motels dropped to just over $7.8 million in December 2016, compared with just over $16 million in December 2015, a drop of more than 51 percent.

Restaurants brought in just over $7.8 million as well in December of last year, compared with $11.5 million the previous year, a drop of over 32 percent. Amusements lost 23.9 percent of their revenue according to the data, dropping to $3.7 million in 2016 from $4.9 million in 2015.

All other businesses lost around 30 percent – $13.5 million in December 2016, compared with $19.4 million in December 2015.

The total amount of gross revenue in December 2016 in the city of Gatlinburg was nearly $33 million, a drop of 36.4 percent from December 2015’s figure of almost $52 million.

Data for the entire year, however, shows a gain in gross revenue over the previous year. The total sales for 2016 were $647.6 million, a gain of 4.3 percent from 2015.

Actual business month

12/2016 12/2015 Percent Change Total Hotel/Motel $7,827,359.06 $16,024,782.40 -51.16% Total Restaurants $7,852,930.39 $11,587,011.74 -32.23% Total Amusements $3,738,274.42 $4,913,601.35 -23.92% Total All Others $13,577,350.58 $19,427,487.11 -30.11 % Total Gross $32,995,914.45 $51,952,882,60 -36.49%

Calendar year-to-date

2016 2015 Percent Change Total Hotel/Motel $204,805,822.94 $190,999,926.28 7.23% Total Restaurants $138,676,279.35 $132,887,427.52 4.36% Total Amusements $70,087,968.39 $64,518,768.01 8.63% Total All Others $234,038,250.90 $232,352,776.62 0.72% Total Sales $647,608,321.58 $629,758,898.43 4.33%

Fiscal year-to-date

2017 2016 Percent Change Total Hotel/Motel $115,658,201.46 $114,005,145,91 1.45% Total Restaurants $74,944,917.96 $75,154,967.30 -0.28% Total Amusements $36,613,648.18 $34,951,594.14 4.75% Total All Others $126,228,923.70 $131,993,644.64 -4.37% Total Sales $353,445,691.30 $356,105,351.99 -0.75%