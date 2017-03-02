‘Dog Years’ film shot in Knoxville to premiere at New York film festival

NEW YORK (WATE) – A film mostly shot last year in Knoxville will make its debut next month at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

“Dog Years,” staring Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winters and Chevy Chase, tells the story of an aging Hollywood star who returns to his old stomping grounds in Tennessee to accept a lifetime achievement award.

The movie was filmed in various Knoxville locations last summer.

“We could not be happier that one of the first feature films shot in Knoxville within the past few years is going to be at this exceptional festival,” says Curt Willis, Visit Knoxville Film Office Director.

The 16th annual Trbeca Film Fesitval runs April 19-30. Tickets go on sale on March 28.

