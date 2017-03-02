Code Red alert test scheduled Friday afternoon

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
icon-crmaa

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sever County, Sevierville and other area cities participating in the program have scheduled a test Thursday of the Code Red alert system as part of Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The test is scheduled for 4 p.m. All residents who have signed up to receive the alerts should get a test message at that time.

Previous story: Sevier County alert system sign-ups grow after wildfires

It is free to sign up for the program, which is designed to send alerts to people for such events as evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices, and missing person reports. People can also sign up for less urgent alerts like road closures or interruptions in city services. The service also provides weather updates from the National Weather Service if desired.

More online: Sign up for Code Red

 

