Code Red alert test scheduled Friday afternoon

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sever County, Sevierville and other area cities participating in the program have scheduled a test Thursday of the Code Red alert system as part of Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The test is scheduled for 4 p.m. All residents who have signed up to receive the alerts should get a test message at that time.

It is free to sign up for the program, which is designed to send alerts to people for such events as evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, boil water notices, and missing person reports. People can also sign up for less urgent alerts like road closures or interruptions in city services. The service also provides weather updates from the National Weather Service if desired.

