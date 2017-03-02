Carrie Underwood’s home impacted by Tennessee storms

Related Coverage 2 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Many across Tennessee are dealing with storm damage, including country music star Carrie Underwood.

The singer tweeted that after waking up to tornado sirens, she discovered her chimney in her driveway.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee. One hit Williamson County and another in Davidson County. The storm included strong winds and hail.

This is not the first time the singer has dealt with strong storms. Underwood grew up in Oklahoma, a part of Tornado Alley.

Woke up to tornado sirens and hail…our chimney is currently in our driveway…tree limbs everywhere…feels like home. #okie — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 1, 2017

