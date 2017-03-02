Anderson County road collapses at culvert

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Byrams Fork Road after it collapsed at a culvert.

The sheriff’s office said the road collapse is about three-quarters of a mile from Hickory Valley Road and is likely due to rain the area received Wednesday.

The Anderson County Highway Department is working to make repairs. They encourage drivers to use an alternative route.

