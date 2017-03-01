Tennessee State president witnesses Trump sign order on HBCUs

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRN) – The president of Tennessee State University was among other historically black college and university leaders when President Donald Trump signed an executive order to make the schools “an absolute priority in the White House.”

Glenda Glover traveled to Washington DC and stood beside the president in Oval Office.

“Historically black colleges and universities are incredibly important institutions. That’s why today I’m thrilled to be signing an executive order to recognize the importance of historically black colleges and universities,” Trump said.

President Glover said the goal of the group was to share their collective concerns with Trump and his leadership team who is responsible for educational funding and policies.

“We hope the executive order represents a real commitment to historically black colleges and universities which makes HBCUs a significant line item in the President’s budget. What HBCUs need is funding, and this is precisely why we made the trip to Washington,” she said in a press release.