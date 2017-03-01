Ripley’s Aquarium launches glass bottom boat tours

GATLINBURG (WATE) – There is a new attraction at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies…a glass bottom boat!

The Glass Bottom Boat Adventure gives visitors the opportunity to see many animals in the Shark Lagoon, including Sally the sea turtle, big sand tiger sharks, nurse sharks, sawfish and more. There are more than 85,000 aquatic animals in the lagoon.

The 16-foot glass bottom boat has 3-inches of glass to separate the visitor from the animals.

“This is one of the most amazing additions we have added to the aquarium. You can relax under the canopy and ride the glass bottom boat in Shark Lagoon, the largest tank in the aquarium, and see up close the most interesting animals the ocean has to offer,” said Ryan DeSear, regional manager of Ripley’s Attractions.

The boat is the only one of its kind in Tennessee and the second in the country.

Passengers can learn from guides on the many animals. Only 10 people can go on a tour each time. A new tour starts every 20 minutes.

