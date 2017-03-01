LSU ends 15-game losing streak with win over Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) – If Tennessee had any shot to make the NCAA Tournament, that shot appears to be over.

The Vols dropped its last road game of the regular season Wednesday in a 92-82 loss to LSU, a team who had previously been on a 15-game losing streak.

Going into Wednesday, LSU had not won a game since Jan. 4 at Missouri. You actually have to go back to 2016 to find the last time the Tigers won at home (Dec. 19 vs. Charleston). That streak would end on the Tigers’ senior night.

The Vols (15-15, 7-10 SEC), who went into halftime with a four point lead, fell into a second half slump. Grant Williams led Tennessee with 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds. Shembari Phillips also added 16 points. Robert Hubbs III, the Vols leading scorer this season, provided eight points with two rebounds and no assists.

LSU (10-19, 2-15 SEC) was led by Brandon Sampson’s game-high 24 points. Jayln Patterson chipped in with 22 points as well.

Tennessee will wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday against Alabama. That game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.