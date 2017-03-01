Lee Ann Womack to headline Museum of Appalachia homecoming festival

NORRIS (WATE) – The Museum of Appalachia announced its Tennessee Fall Homecoming music lineup.

The event will be October 6-8 and will feature top music acts. Country singer Lee Ann Womack will be a headliner for the festival. Other headliners include The SteelDrivers and The Earls of Leicester.

“We consider it an honor to share Appalachian music and culture with today’s generations,” says Elaine Meyer, President of the Museum of Appalachia. “We are especially pleased to present such incredible artists as Lee Ann Womack, the SteelDrivers, and the Earls of Leicester for the 38th anniversary of our beloved event.”

Other performers will include: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Flashback, Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle, Leroy Troy and more.

During the festival, there will be a Family Day on October 8. It will feature artists, games, storytelling, activities and more.

For ticket information or full schedule, visit MuseumofAppalachia.org or call 865-494-7680.