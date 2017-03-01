Knoxville woman convicted of stalking middle school student

Karen Sarah Thomas (Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Karen Sarah Thomas (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman was convicted of harassing a fourteen-year-old at his or her middle school.

Karen Sarah Thomas, 45, was convicted of two counts of aggravated stalking. Sentencing for Thomas was scheduled for April 20.

Thomas is not related to the victim, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s office. She was released on bond, but ordered to wear a GPS monitor pending her sentencing.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office said Thomas would yell vulgar names and make the victim uncomfortable when he or she was being picked up after school. They also said she violated an order of protection in October 2015 and continued to harass the victim.

Aggravated stalking is a class E felony that carries a punishment between one and two years.

