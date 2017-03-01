Knoxville Junior League’s ‘Bag-A-Bargain’ offers deals for a cause

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Junior League of Knoxville kicks off their 31st annual rummage sale Saturday.

“Bag-A-Bargain” is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jacobs Building in Chillhowee Park. Admission is $5, with a dollar discount offered for people with a school coupon or those that bring a non-perishable canned fod item.

“It has every department you can think of. We have children’s items, we have arts and crafts, holiday items, linens, electronics, home goods, everything,” said Mind Thomas with Junior League of Knoxville. “Everything is rummage sale prices, so it is basically 75 percent off anything that you would get retail.”

The Junior League’s of Knoxville’s mission is to help improve the quality of life in the Knoxville-area by helping women and families. The proceeds from the rummage sale will help the Junior League fund all of their projects.

Thomas said Junior League members have been collecting items since January. She said they have five tractor trailers full of items they are unloading for the sale.