Knoxville Carmike movie theaters to be rebranded as AMC

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s Carmike theaters will soon be renamed due to the company’s recent acquisition by AMC Theatres.

The $1.2 billion deal, approved in December, makes AMC the biggest U.S. movie theater operator. AMC announced Wednesday a new branding strategy for all of its theaters, including those that were formerly part of Carmike. Once the project is complete, every AMC location will operate under one of three brands.

AMC’s main brand will be AMC Theatres, made up of 400 theaters that offer amenities like recliner seats, bars and premium large format auditoriums like IMAX and Prime at AMC. This branding is planned for the current Carmike theaters in Maryville and Morristown, as well as the one in Johnson City.

Approximately 200 theaters will be branded as AMC Classic Theatres, which the chain describes as fun, friendly and local. They will offer Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, refillable popcorn buckets, and some may include bars and Prime at AMC. The branding for these theaters incorporates the folded “C” from the Carmike logo. All three of Knoxville’s Carmike theaters will use this branding as AMC Classic East Towne 10, AMC Classic Knoxville 16 and AMC Classic Windsor Square 7. with the change expected in April.

The third brand, AMC Dine-In Theatres, will replace brands such as Fork and Screen and Red Kitchen. These 60 locations feature full kitchens and full bars and offer full-service dining while people view their film. There are currently no theaters that will use this branding in the Knoxville area.

Legacy brand names such as Lowes, Starplex and Wynnsong will be removed from the buildings as part of the rebranding efforts.