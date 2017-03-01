Knox Heritage accepting nominations for 2017 Fragile 15

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox Heritage is taking nominations for its annual “Fragile 15” list of endangered historic places in Knoxville and Knox County.

The organization announces the list each May in an effort to educate the public and local leaders about the plight of local historic buildings. Last year’s list included such locations as Knoxville College, the Paul Howard House and the Pryor Brown Garage. The 2017 list will be announced on May 15 and provides a work plan for Knox Heritage for the next year.

Last year’s list: Knoxville College tops ‘Fragile 15’ list of endangered places in Knox County

Nominations should include street address and name, if applicable; nature of the threat to the property; name and contact information of the person or group submitting the nomination; any known historical information about the property; and name and contact information for the current property owner.

Nominations should be emailed to hcook@knoxheritage.org or mailed to Knox Heritage’s Fragile 15, PO Box 1242, Knoxville, TN, 37901. They can also be delivered in person at Historic Westwood. 3425 Kingston Pike.