Holly Bobo trial pushed back to July

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge decided Wednesday morning that the trial for Zachary Adams, one of the men accused in the high-profile Holly Bobo case, will not begin until July.

Adams’ trial was initially scheduled to begin in April in Hardin County, Tennessee.

Judge Creed McGinley gave several reasons for moving the date, including it would have fallen over Easter and near the anniversary of Bobo’s disappearance.

Despite the delay, the process for selection will begin next week and 550 summons have been sent to potential jurors in Hardin County.

“I think it is the nearest county where a jury can be selected at the least inconvenience to witnesses, parties and so on,” Judge McGinley explained.

Final jury selection will be determined on July 6, four days before Adams’ trial is set to begin.

Once chosen, the jurors be sequestered during the duration of the trial and McGinley said the lodging facility will be equipped with alarms and guards will be on site 24/7.

Bobo was kidnapped from her West Tennessee home in April 2011. Her remains were found more than three years after her disappearance in 2014 by two farmers in Holladay, Tennessee, which is about 90 miles west of Nashville.

Zachary Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are all charged with raping and killing the then 20-year-old nursing student.

Autry was previously scheduled to go to trial this summer, but his attorney said Wednesday it is no longer needed, though it’s unclear why. A trial date for Dylan Adams has not yet been set. They all remain jailed.