Great Smoky Mountains Park closes due to incoming storms

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has temporarily closed all park roads at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday due possible strong to severe storms.

Park crews said they will work to try to keep the Gatlinburg Bypass and the Spur corridor between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge open throughout the storm. At this time, Sugarlands Visitor Center and Oconaluftee Visitor Center will remain open, but the Cable Mill Visitor Center area in Cades Cove will be closed.

“The safety of our park employees and visitors is our highest priority,” said Facility Management Chief Alan Sumeriski. “We have staged equipment and crews to respond as safely and quickly as possible to open roads and respond to emergencies.”

Park facilities will be reopened as conditions permit, according to rangers.

