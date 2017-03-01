Former Cumberland County EMS supervisor charged with stealing drugs, misconduct

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Randy Davidson (Source: TBI)
Randy Davidson (Source: TBI)

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A former Cumberland County EMS supervisor has been charged with misusing his position to steal narcotics.

Randy Davidson, 47, is charged with two counts of theft under $1,000; one count of official misconduct; and one count of forgery.

In August, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into theft of fentanyl from the Cumberland County Ambulance Services. Agents later eventually determined that Davidson, a supervisor for the organization, was the suspect. Investigators also say Davidson forged the ambulance service’s controlled substance records in an effort to conceal the theft.

Davidson was indicted by a grand jury on Monday and taken into custody on Wednesday on $40,000 bond. He is no longer employed by the ambulance service.

