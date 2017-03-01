Flooding closes Little Ponderosa Zoo, animals safe

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Little Ponderosa Zoo is asking for visitors to keep them in their thoughts. Water from storms moving through the area forced the zoo to delay their opening.

“The animals are dry and okay for now! We are trying our best to keep it that way as the rain keeps pouring,” park staff said. “Please keep Little Ponderosa in your thoughts as we wait to see what is left behind once the water goes down.”

The Clinton zoo is a rescue facility for exotic animals. The park said they don’t know exactly how long clean-up will take.

“We have been able to keep our animals dry, but the damage to our bridges and buildings like our concession stand is for now unknown,” said the zoo.

Zoo staff are asking for donations to help them clean-up.

PHOTOS: Flooding at the Little Ponderosa Zoo