Blount County Sheriff seeking information on missing man

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ronald Keith Huffaker, 54 was last seen at his residence on Sevierville Road on Thursday, February 23. The sheriff’s office said he may be driving a tan 2002 Toyota XTR with Tennessee tag number M2033.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit at (865) 983-3620. People can also call the 24-hour anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link through the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s website.