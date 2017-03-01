Blount County Sheriff seeking information on missing man

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Ronald Keith Huffaker (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Ronald Keith Huffaker (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ronald Keith Huffaker, 54 was last seen at his residence on Sevierville Road on Thursday, February 23. The sheriff’s office said he may be driving a tan 2002 Toyota XTR with Tennessee tag number M2033.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Unit at (865) 983-3620. People can also call the 24-hour anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link through the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s