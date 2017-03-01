2 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two tornadoes were confirmed Wednesday afternoon as officials with the National Weather Service surveyed damage left behind from strong storms that pushed through the region.

One tornado touched down in Davidson County near Four Points Marina, which suffered extensive damage stretching from just west of Cane Ridge Park to the marina.

The other tornado hit Williamson County just north Franklin. The damage path that extends from near Fieldstone Park to Cool Springs Galleria.

Both were classified as EF-1.

The strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning beginning around 5 a.m. The system moved east over the next several hours.

Damage across Middle Tennessee

Two trailers were damaged by falling trees on Riley Road in Clarksville, trapping several people inside one of the homes. One child and one adult were transported for minor injuries.

Falling trees also reportedly damaged a home on Old Russellville Pike and a garage on Dalewood Drive. There was also a report of damage to a preschool on Old Russellville Pike.

Henry and Humphreys counties officials both reported several reports of downed trees, power poles that were blown over and power outages.

In Williamson County, there were also several reports of downed power lines, trees ripped from the ground and traffic lights not working. Motorists were urged to use extreme caution, especially in the Cool Springs area.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Officer reported a possible tornado touched down in Watertown, around South Commerce Road.

In Watertown, the mayor told News 2 several homes and barns were damaged. Power is also out throughout the town and the Watertown sanitation department was reportedly experiencing issues.

A boy was also taken to the hospital as a precaution in Montgomery County after EMA Director Jerry Buchanan said a tree fell on his family’s trailer.

Sumer County EMA Ken Weidner said trees and power lines were reported down in Portland and a church across from city hall had its roof ripped off. Several businesses in Hendersonville also reported blown out windows.

DuPont Hadley Middle School’s principal told News 2 winds damaged the back of its building and students had to be moved to the gym as a precaution.

Creekwood High School in Dickson also suffered roof damage and had some water pipes burst, affecting around six classrooms. Students were moved to other parts of the building.

PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hail in Kingston (Chaney Needham) Tree down at Warwick Lane and West Outer (Oak Ridge) Antioch, TN (Photo: WKRN) Antioch, TN (Photo; WKRN) Mt. Juliet, TN (Photo: WKRN) Watertown, TN (Photo: WKRN) Brentwood (Photo: WKRN) Brentwood, TN (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Dyer County (Photo: WATN) Bartlett, TN (Photo: WATN)