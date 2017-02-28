Zoo Knoxville shares what to expect with viral giraffe baby watch

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The internet has been captivated as people anxiously await the arrival of a baby giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The whole thing is being watched on a live feed from the zoo, but so far the mother giraffe, April, is still holding on.

Closer to home caretakers at Zoo Knoxville explained what can be expected with the newborn.

“When a baby giraffe is born, they are at least six feet tall and 150 pounds,” said giraffe caretaker Amber Howard. “They are quite large, and of course, giraffes give birth standing up so the baby drops about six feet to the ground so it’s a pretty good wake up call.”

More online: Live video of April the giraffe

There is really no telling when the calf will make its debut. Giraffes’ gestation periods run about 15 months, and labor can take a while too.

“Labor, just for people and everything, it can be a short while, it could take hours, days. There’s not really a time limit for that,” Howard said.

Four giraffes roam the grounds at Zoo Knoxville. There is one male and three females. The youngest is Frances at just over a year old, but already pushing 11 feet tall.

“They don’t reach their full height until they’re about three or four years old, and that’s about the time she’ll be mature,” Howard said.

There are no baby giraffes on the way at Zoo Knoxville yet, but male Jumbe does have a breeding recommendation with Frances once she’s old enough. Zoo Knoxville participates in the species survival plan, so it could be something in the works within just a couple years.

“For such an iconic animal, not a lot is known about them,” Howard said. “You come and visit an AZA accredited zoo also helps because a lot of that money goes back to conservation effort to help these animals.”

While the world waits on April’s baby, East Tennessee can hope to be on our own “giraffe watch” in the near future.