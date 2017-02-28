Vols hiring Kevin Beard as wide receivers coach

Related Coverage Tennessee wide receivers coach resigns, accepts position with Chicago Bears

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has hired a new wide receivers coach, according to Inside Tennessee.

Current Florida International University wide receivers coach Kevin Beard has been named to replace Zach Azzani in the same position, who is taking a position with the Chicago Bears.



Beard joined the FIU coaching staff last year after spending a season with Georgia working with wide receivers. Before that, he was wide receivers coach at University of Miami. He also previously served as assistant director of football operations for the Hurricanes.