Top 2 finalists named for Knox County Superintendent

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The list of candidates for the Knox County Superintendent position has narrowed to two. Knox County’s Superintendent Search Committee said they will recommend Bob Thomas and Dale Lynch to the Knox County School Board Wednesday night.

Thomas has served as an assistant superintendent for Knox County Schools since 1990. He serves as the chair of Knox County Schools administrative team for the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act and executive director for the Distinguished Professionals Education Institute.

Lynch is the current superintendent of Hamblen County Schools. He previously served as a teacher and later assistant principal at Jonesborough Middle School in Washington County, and as assistant director of schools and later director of schools in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

