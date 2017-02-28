SWEETWATER (WATE) – A number of East Tennessee school systems are closed or dismissing early on Wednesday due to the possibility of severe weather.

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Monroe County and Sweetwater schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m., schools in Greene and Hawkins counties are dismissing at noon, and McMinn County, Athens and Rogersville schools are closed.

Officials with Sweetwater City Schools said they watched a webinar from the National Weather Service in Morristown about the weather and said because it’s predicted to hit the area around the time school lets out, it was best to err on the side of caution for the sake of buses.

McMinn County and Athens school officials expressed similar concern. “A scramble to dismiss students at 11:30 to beat the storm is not a stress we want to put on families,” read a social media post from McMinn County Schools. Both school systems said they know the community is sensitive with the November tornado and felt it would be best to allow parents to make an “all-day safe arrangement” for their children.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team says a strong cold front will race across the region on Wednesday with showers and storms becoming likely. Some of the storms could contain damaging winds; hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

More online: Full forecast from WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team