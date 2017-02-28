Police: 2 arrested after using social media for Morristown robberies

Related Coverage Man robbed after arranging meeting through social media in Morristown

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two men were arrested after armed robberies occurred in Morristown.

James Tyler Ward, 18, and Austin Blake Anderson, 19, face charges after a February 14 robbery on West Charles Avenue. Investigators believe Ward is also connected to robberies that happened on February 4 and February 12 on Barkley Landing Drive.

The police received multiple reports from men who believed they were meeting a female that they talked to on MeetMe and Tinder. The suspects used the social media apps to lure the victims to different locations and robbed them at gunpoint, according to police. One victim suffered injuries when trying to escape.

Investigators say the suspects created profiles on other social media sites, as well.

Ward faces charges for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. He may face more charges. Ward is being held at the Hamblen County Jail on a $425,000 bond.

Anderson faces charges for aggravated robbery and is being held at the Hamblen County Jail on a $150,000.

