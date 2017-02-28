Nominations accepted for list of endangered East Tennessee sites

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Preservation Alliance is accepting nominations for the 2017 East Tennessee Endangered 8, a list they say is the most threatened historic sites in the region.

ETPA wants to inform communities about the threat of losing these sites to development, demolition and lack of maintenance. Nominations are due by March 30 and must be sites at least 50 years old and in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier or Union counties.

The eight locations selected for the list will be announced on May 1 at the kickoff of National Preservation Month.

