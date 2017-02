WILLIAMSBURG, KY. (WATE) – A man was arrested after methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.

Aaron Dewayne Cox, 32, was arrested after a deputy found a small plastic bag in the front passenger side floorboard. Investigators believe the bag contained methamphetamine. Also, a glass pipe was found inside a sock.

Cox faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.