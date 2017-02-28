Gatlinburg couple rebuilds three months after fires

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – In the three months since the Sevier County wildfires, the focus has been on rebuilding and healing. For one couple, that meant finding a home, furnishing it and starting new.

“I think the night of the fire, we knew things would never be the same.” said Tammy Bain, who now lives in Sevierville.

Tammy Bain and Leslie Miles lived in Gatlinburg. Their home was severely damaged in the wildfires and became unlivable. Through mutual friends, they connected with a woman who owned a cabin in Sevierville that had been unoccupied for nearly a decade. Bain and Miles could live there and call it home on one condition: they had to fix it up.

“There are no words to tell her what she did for us and our family.” said Bain.

In the weeks since, Miles has been getting up every morning to begin work on some part of the house. This week his project is building a new deck. He’s using scrap wood from the original deck.

Their furniture was all donated by volunteers. The two say they are blessed and humbled by the outpouring of support for the entire community.

“Pictures can be replaced. You cannot replace a family member, a good friend.” said Bain.

All of the repairs have been done by hand by Bain and Miles. They’re hopeful once they finish their home, they will be able to stay long term.

Pictures of the cabin before Tammy Bain and Leslie Miles started remodeling. Leslie Miles works on the house's porch