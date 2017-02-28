3 arrested in Sevier County for burglary, shooting at witness

SEYMOUR (WATE) – Three people were arrested for burglarizing a home and shooting at a relative of the homeowner on Saturday evening.

Rebecca Shular, 21, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Isaac Reed, 31; and Kimberly Dockery, 31; are each charged with aggravated burglary.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Wye Drive about a burglary in progress. A witness saw a Ford F-150 in the driveway and found the door had been forced open. The witness was then confronted by a woman with a gun along with another man and woman who were inside the home.

Sheriff Ron Seals says the woman shot at the witness and all three suspects jumped into a truck and ran off.

The truck was found in a trailer park off Boyd’s Creek Road on Sunday and the three suspects were taken into custody. Officers found several guns and flat screen TVs that had been reported missing from other burglary in the area. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a number of other items believed to be stolen, including jewelry, tools, electronics and other items. Detectives are working to determine who the owners are.

All three suspects are being held in the Sevier County Jail. Deputies believe their arrests will help solve more burglaries and they anticipate more arrests. Anyone who has been the victim of a burglary or theft in the area is asked to call Det. Jim Huddleston at (865) 428-1899 or (865) 453-4668.

