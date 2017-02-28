2 Morristown men charged in string of ‘catfish’ robberies

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two Morristown men have been charged with robbing or trying to rob men who thought they were meeting women they made contact with on social media sites.

James Tyler Ward, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. Austin Blake Anderson, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The Morristown Police Department received four reports from men who said they believed they had made arrangements to meet a woman they came in contact with on MeetMe or Tinder. The men were lured to different locations in the city, according to police, and robbed at gunpoint. One victim said he was physically assaulted when he tried to fight back against the gunmen.

Police say the two suspects had profiles on other social media sites as well. Ward is being held on $425,000 bond and Anderson is being held on $150,000 bond.

Morristown police say they recommend people do not use social media to make face-to-face meetings with people they do not know. The encounters can expose them to danger and can be a prime opportunity for criminals.