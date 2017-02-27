West Knox County woman missing

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Knox County Sheriff)
(Photo: Knox County Sheriff)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A West Knox County woman was reported missing.

Christi Ann Hampson, 35, was last seen at her home on Greylock Way on February 21.

She is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighs around 110-120 pounds, has long curly brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she has a crescent moon tattoo with a sun underneath it on her lower back. Both tattoos have faces on them. Also, she has a butterfly tattoo on the back of her right shoulder. 

She drives a red 1996 Honda Civic EX with the Tennessee license plate 480-DCB. Her car has a a large amount of damage to the rear passenger side panel and brake light, according to the report.

If anyone has information, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

